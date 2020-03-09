HIGH SCHOOLS

Wes Ridlon has been named the new varsity baseball coach at Scarborough High. An assistant at Scarborough the past four seasons, Ridlon succeeds Mike D’Andrea, who is now the coach at Falmouth High. Scarborough won the 2019 Class A state title.

Ridlon has been a high school assistant coach for 13 seasons, working previously at South Portland and Portland, and coached with the Maine Lightning Baseball club. As a player, he was a key part of two state championship teams at Deering (1999 and 2000).

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Montreal Canadiens recalled forward Andrew Sturtz from the Maine Mariners of the ECHL and assigned him to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Sturtz appeared in seven games for the Mariners after being assigned on Feb. 21. He had one goal and three assists for the Mariners.

HORSE RACING

DOPING: More than two dozen people, including the trainer of champion Maximum Security, were charged in what authorities described Monday as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.

Trainer Jason Servis, whose stable includes the 3-year-old champion, was charged with administering performance-enhancing drugs to that horse and others. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference and has since won four of his five high-profile races.

Sled Dog racing

IDITAROD: A familiar face is leading the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in its first full day of competition.

Defending champion Pete Kaiser of Bethel arrived in the Rainy Pass checkpoint at 11:35 a.m. Monday.

He held a 12-minute lead over second place musher Travis Beals of Seward.

Fairbanks musher Lance Mackey was in third place, arriving in Rainy Pass only two minutes after Beals.

FOOTBALL

CLINIC: The Maine Football Coaches Association will hold its annual coaches clinic Friday at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

Coaches from all levels of football in the state, from high school (11-man to eight-man) to youth leagues, will be offered over 25 hours of presentations on a variety of subjects.

Presenters will include members of every Maine college program as well as several out-of-state coaches: Cornell defensive coordinator Jard Backus, Central Connecticut defensive coordinator Ron DiGravio, Springfield College head coach Mike Cerusuolo and Allegheny College head coach Rich Nagy (a former assistant at UMaine and Old Dominion).

More information can be found on the MFCA website.

