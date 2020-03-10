WESTBROOK — The School Committee has unanimously appointed Jessica Moninski to replace former Ward 2 member Nica Bates.

Bates stepped down in January for health reasons after serving on the committee for nine years.

Plans are still being worked on to fill Mary Hall’s Ward 4 seat. Hall died earlier this month.

“Out of respect for Mary, we are keeping her seat open for a few more weeks,” School Committee Chair Noreen Poitras said.

Hall served as the chair of the Finance Committee, so the Finance Committee will see some reorganization as well.

