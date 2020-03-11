BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center hosts Max Ater and his band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20.



Ater, who will play in the center’s Annex, grew up in Bath and recently signed a deal with Michigan-based label Prudential Records. The award-winning 25-year-old offers a blend of country and pop, and his latest release, “Easy,” is available for streaming on Spotify and can be downloaded on iTunes.

Ater began playing piano at age 6, and was involved in his youth with community theatre, vocal training, and hours a day at the piano, inspired by artists such as Jamie Cullum, Norah Jones, John Mayer and Elton John. He began composing original music at Morse High School, and his accolades include winning Maine’s Got Talent in 2012, and earning an Independent Music Award in 2016.

Tickets for Ater and a full schedule of upcoming performances at the Chocolate Church Arts Center can be found at chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling 442-8455. Upcoming performances include folk songwriter David Mallett on March 27, Maine indie-rock group Rustic Overtones with opening band Gentle Temper on March 28, and the biennial Mud Boots and Black Tie Gala on Saturday, April 4.

