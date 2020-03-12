FALMOUTH – Diana Heywood Calby, beloved mother, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, after a short illness; she was 87 years old and resided at Oceanview in Falmouth.

Born to Andrew and Virginia Heywood, both natives of Yarmouth, Maine, she attended Amherst Central High School in Buffalo, N.Y., before graduating from Cornell University in 1954. She was married to Joseph W. Calby for 56 years and had two children, Ann and Doug. Diana and her husband were dedicated Cornellians, with a special interest in local alumni clubs and recruiting diverse students to the university. In the late ’60s, she returned to Rutgers University to earn her master’s in reading education and became a reading specialist, later working in the Weston, Conn., and Charlotte, N.C., public school systems. Her passion was developing readers and ensuring her students could read at level. Following her retirement, she served as a guardian ad litem for foster children in Charlotte, advocating for their educational needs. Starting in 2000, Diana spent the summer on Sunset Point in Yarmouth, moving to Maine full-time in 2010.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Calby Miller, and her sister, Andrea Heywood Lee, as well as four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband and her son, Douglas Heywood Calby.

A service to celebrate Diana?s life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., at First Parish Congregational Church, 116 Main St., Yarmouth, Maine. Her caring, curious, positive spirit will be missed.

Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Diana?s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

