WESTBROOK – Thomas Harry Rankin, devoted son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on March 9, 2020. Tom was born in Portland, the youngest of six children, to Perry and Shirley Rankin on April 6, 1961.

Tom was an outdoorsman, cooking enthusiast, adventurous barbequer, and story teller. He attended Westbrook Schools and worked alongside his brother, Tim, as a cement mason and concrete finisher. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Tom was predeceased by his father, Perry. He is survived by his mother, Shirley; his brothers, Daniel, Stephen (Pam), Timothy (Muriel), sisters, Sheila (Phil) and Sharon (Rebecca).

A period of visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine 04092, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. To express condolences or participate in Tom?s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution?s in Tom?s name may be made to Epilepsy Foundation, Attn: Donor Services,

8301 Professional Place West Suite 230,

Landover, MD 20785

