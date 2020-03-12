ROAD RACING

The 2020 TD Beach to Beacon 10K opened for online registration on Wednesday and Thursday, but not for long.

Cape Elizabeth residents were able to register for one of the 600 reserved slots beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The slots were all filled by 7:08 a.m. Registration opened for the general public at 7 a.m. on Thursday. All 4,000 slots were filled by 7:17 a.m.

A lottery process for the remaining slots began immediately following the close of registration and continues through March 22. Lottery winners will notified beginning March 23.

GOLF

PGA: Hideki Matsuyama finished with a 25-foot eagle putt to tie the course record, taking a two-shot lead after the first round at The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Matsuyama has a two-shot lead over Harris English, former winner Si Woo Kim and Christiian Bezuidenhout of South Africa.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Green Bay Packers released tight end Jimmy Graham after the 33-year-old veteran spent two seasons with the franchise.

The move creates about $8 million in cap space for the Packers.

Graham caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season. He had 55 receptions for 636 yards and two scores in 2018.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection previously played with New Orleans (2010-14) and Seattle (2015-17). Graham has 649 catches for 7,883 yards and 74 touchdowns in 153 career games with 111 starts.

• The Tennessee Titans waived linebacker Cameron Wake after one season into what had been a three-year contract.

The Titans also announced they waived running back Dion Lewis, who still had two years left on the contract he signed in March 2018.

Wake, who turned 38 on Jan. 30, signed with the Titans last spring after 10 seasons with Miami. The one-time All Pro and five-time Pro Bowl linebacker got 2 1/2 sacks in Tennessee’s season-opening win at Cleveland, giving him 100 1/2 for his career. Wake also had a safety in that game.

But he didn’t have another sack in the next eight games before being placed on injured reserve in late November. Wake was due to count approximately $8.2 million against the salary cap.

Lewis signed with the Titans after three seasons with New England, and he played in every game. But Lewis started only seven games in 2018 and one in 2019 as Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing.

The Titans also signed cornerback Chris Milton to a one-year contract. Milton played in six games and was a key special teams contributor after being claimed off waivers from Indianapolis last September.

• A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Dolphins have decided not to pick up a contact option on center Daniel Kilgore, and he’ll become a free agent next week.

• A person familiar with the decision confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to re-sign offensive lineman Quinton Spain to a three-year contract.

DOPING

RUSSIA: Russia’s track team was limited to 10 athletes for the Tokyo Olympics and the country’s federation was fined $10 million by the sport’s governing body.

World Athletics passed the latest package of sanctions after the Russian track federation’s new president accepted charges that fake documents were used under the previous management to give an athlete an alibi for missing a doping test.

Russia has been suspended by World Athletics since 2015 for widespread doping, and was threatened with possible expulsion because of the documents case.

FIGURE SKATING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: The 2020 World Figure Skating Championships could be held in the fall – right before the next season gets started.

The International Skating Union, which called off next week’s worlds in Montreal on Wednesday as a safeguard against the spread of the new coronavirus, is considering staging them no sooner than October. The Grand Prix events for next season begin in late October.

SLED DOG RACING

IDITAROD: A musher coming off back-to-back wins in another long-distance sled dog race was the first to reach the halfway point of this year’s race.

Brent Sass, a native of Minnesota living near the Alaska community of Eureka, arrived late Wednesday with 13 dogs in harness at the checkpoint in Cripple, where Sass said he planned to take his mandatory 24-hour rest period.

Sass is the two-time defending champion of the 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, run between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. He won this year’s Yukon Quest on Feb. 11.

For being first to Cripple, Sass won his choice of $3,000 in gold nuggets or a cellphone with a service plan for a year.

Other mushers who have arrived in Cripple include Michelle Phillips of Tagish, Yukon; four-time champion Lance Mackey of Fairbanks; Paige Drobny of Cantwell; three-time champ Mitch Seavey of Seward; Kelly Maixner of Big Lake, and Aliy Zirkle of Two Rivers.

SOCCER

UNITED STATES: Carlos Cordeiro resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation president, three days after the organization filed legal papers in a gender discrimination claiming women players had less physical ability and responsibility than men.

His decision elevated former American midfielder Cindy Parlow Cone to become the first woman president in the history of the federation.

Cordeiro announced his resignation on Twitter without even telling the federation’s communications staff. He stepped down on a day several USSF board members issued extraordinary rebukes that criticized the governing body’s legal filings. Among them were Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and Cone, the federation’s vice president.

A night earlier, U.S. women wore their warm-up jerseys inside-out to hide the federation crest during the national anthem before a game against Japan. Several of the federation’s sponsors issued this week backing the players and condemning the USSF, including The Coca-Cola Co., Anheuser Busch Cos. Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co. and Volkswagen Group.

Cordeiro said he decided to quit after discussions with the USSF board.

