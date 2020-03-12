SACO — There are now two Saco School Board vacancies following the recent resignation by Emily Walters, who represented Ward 3. Voters will go to the polls June 9 to elect a member to fill her seat and the Ward 1 seat of Garrett Abrahamson, who resigned in December.

Nomination papers are available now; the deadline for filing them is 4 p.m. April 10.

Walters resigned on March 4; Abrahamson on Dec. 18. Both cited family and work commitments.

Whomever is elected to fill the two seats will serve the remainder of the terms, which expire Dec. 6, 2021.

To qualify, those seeking election must live in the ward they wish to represent and nominees are required to submit 35 signatures of qualified voters from that ward for their name to be placed on the ballot. More information is available from the office of Saco City Clerk Michele Hughes.

Ward 1 includes some in-town locations around Shadagee Road; city maps show much of the ward is beyond the Maine Turnpike, follows the Route 112 corridor and includes such areas as Simpson Road, Louden Road, Route 5 (New County Road), Boom Road, and environs.

In general terms, Ward 3 is bordered to the east by Old Orchard Beach, to the south by I-195, by Cumberland County to the north and Jenkins Road to the west.

Walters, who was serving her first term, was elected in November 2018, besting incumbent Edna Ben-Ami 575 to 404.

No candidates had offered to run for the Ward 1 seat in 2015, and Abrahamson was elected as a write-in candidate, with 10 votes. He was unopposed in his bid for re-election in 2018, earning 1,020 votes.

Saco voters will cast ballots on the School Budget Validation referendum and the state legislative primaries on June 9 as well as elect the two School Board members. In the interim, the board is functioning with five members.

