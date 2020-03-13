BRUNSWICK — Curtis Memorial Library will close through at least the end of March, the organization announced Friday.

The library sees between 700 and 900 people daily, with a high volume of seniors and children, and the board of directors voted to close amid increasing concerns about the coronavirus.

There will be no public services, programs or private events. The library will be open to staff only.

During the closure, there will be no late fees or fines collected, according to library officials. Books and other items should be kept at home until the library reopens.

The board will re-evaluate the situation March 31 and decide whether to reopen at that time.

