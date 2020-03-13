A partnership between the Scarborough Public Library and Scarborough Land Trust will bring conservation biologist Geri Vistein to the library on Wednesday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m. to present “Coyote … America’s Songdog.” More Scarborough residents are encountering coyotes in everyday life, making this program timely. The program is free and open to the public. Due to limited seating, registration is required. Call 883-4723 option 4 or email [email protected]

Carnivore Conservation Biologist Geri Vistein focuses on carnivores and their vital role in maintaining the biodiversity of the planet. In addition to research and collaboration with fellow biologists, foresters, and organizations here in Maine, she focuses her work on educating our Maine community about carnivores, and how to coexist with them. She achieves this by working closely with farmers who wish to learn coexisting skills, by creating outreach projects with artists, musicians, and puppeteers, experiential programs for children, pursuing citizen science, and by presenting various programs on carnivores and people to diverse audiences all over the state of Maine. She is the founder of Coyote Center for Carnivore Ecology and Coexistence whose mission is to share with community members the science of returning carnivores and the skills to live well with them.

“Because the life on earth is deeply interrelated and complex, this presentation is inclusive, touching upon anthropology, archaeology, prehistoric and modern history, Native American life, poetry, human psychology, human belief systems, European world views, wildlife science and ecology, animal husbandry, and much more,” Vistein said.

The program on March 25 will center on the following perceptions and relationships: coyote and Native Americans and European Americans, coyote’s relationship with other wildlife and the ecosystem, and coyote and people — how people share their lives with coyotes. Community members will have a chance to come together and tell stories, ask questions, and share a dialogue that helps in better understand the deep-rooted relationships with all life, including with fellow humans. To learn more about coyotes, visit Geri Vistein’s educational website www.CoyoteLivesinMaine.org.

“The Scarborough Public Library is committed to supporting the environmental interests of town residents programmatically and through our own sustainability efforts including the library’s pesticide-free lawn, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging station, Library Director Nancy Crowell said. Learn more about Coyote …America’s Songdog on the library’s website www.scarboroughlibrary.org/adults/events.

