The New England Patriots on Friday told coaches and scouts to not fly, and they are now encouraged to work from home as the country tries combating the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Sports Illustrated report.

The Patriots had representatives at Clemson and Oregon on Thursday for pro days, but soon after multiple colleges canceled their upcoming showcase events for draft-eligible players. Numerous agents also announced that their college clients won’t be traveling for their predraft visits to NFL teams as well.

The NFL canceled its annual meetings set for later this month, and it’s been reported that the NFL could delay free agency, which is scheduled to start next week.

TITANS: Tennessee waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop, cuts which should help create approximately $20 million in salary cap space.

Injuries ended each of Walker’s last two seasons along and Succop made only one field goal last season. The Titans announced the moves Friday, a day after waiving linebacker Cameron Wake and Dion Lewis.

CHARGERS: Los Angeles announced it put a non-exclusive franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry, but the team is still hoping to sign him to a long-term extension.

The team also released linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane, who were team captains. Davis also led the team in tackles last season.

RAVENS: Baltimore designated Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon with the franchise tag, general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday, keeping the team’s top pass rusher from entering free agency as they negotiate a long-term deal.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville placed the franchise tag on disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a move that guarantees him more than $19 million next season.

Ngakoue can negotiate with other teams. Jacksonville has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs elsewhere. Ngakoue also could refuse to sign the tender and try to force a trade.

VIKINGS: Minnesota terminated the contracts of two long-time starters – nose tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes – in moves that cleared more than $18.5 million off the team’s salary cap.

Both players were scheduled to carry a salary-cap hit of nearly $13 million in 2020. By releasing them, the Vikings will have dead money charges of $4.8 million for Rhodes and $2.4 million for Joseph based on the remaining prorated portions of the signing bonus in their last contract.

LIONS: Detroit released tackle Rick Wagner, who played the past three seasons with the Lions, starting 40 games.

The 30-year-old Wagner has played seven NFL seasons. His first four were with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s played in 102 NFL games, including 87 starts.

BENGALS: Cincinnati released tackle Cordy Glenn, severing ties with the left tackle who missed most of last season because of concussion and suspension.

Glenn suffered a concussion during preseason last year and missed the first six games. He was suspended for the seventh game after a disagreement with Coach Zac Taylor’s staff over his status.

