The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention late Saturday afternoon announced three new likely cases of the coronavirus in Maine.

The public health agency said in a statement that there is “a third presumptive positive test for the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus,” COVID-19.

“The individual is a woman in her 40s from Cumberland County who was a close household contact of another individual who had presumptively tested positive for the virus,” Maine CDC said.

The agency said its staff at the Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory “today validated the sample from a lab affiliated with MaineHealth to establish the presumptive positive finding.”

“There are now three presumptive positive tests in Maine,” the agency said. Samples from presumptive positive tests are sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Maine CDC also announced Saturday two additional preliminary presumptive positive test results from a laboratory affiliated with MaineHealth. “There are now three preliminary presumptive positive tests in Maine, including one that was announced on Friday,” the statement said.

