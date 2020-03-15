WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve made an emergency interest rate cut to zero on Sunday, a dramatic step meant to make borrowing as cheap as possible for American households and businesses as the coronavirus brings the U.S. economy to a near standstill.

The benchmark U.S. interest rate is now in a range of 0 to 0.25 percent, down from a range of 1 to 1.25 percent. The cut effectively brings the nation’s interest rate to zero as President Donald Trump has urged for months. The Fed also announced that it is restarting “quantitative easing,” like the central bank did in the aftermath of the Great Recession to try to get money flowing again in markets and the broader economy.

The actions came as the economy hurtles toward a recession and as the coronavirus outbreak shuts down wide swaths of U.S. society. The Fed vowed Sunday to “use its full range of tools” to support the economy and the “smooth functioning of markets.”

In the coming months, the Fed will purchase at least $700 billion more in bonds as part of its new quantitative easing. The majority of that, at least $500 billion, will be U.S. Treasury bonds. The rest will be mortgage-backed securities.

The ultra-low interest rates are expected to remain until the U.S. economy recovers from the coronavirus downturn.

“The [Fed] expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events,” the central bank wrote in a statement released Sunday evening.

Layoffs have already begun across the country as large and small businesses see a dramatic decrease in sales. The Dow Jones industrial average remains in bear market territory after the swiftest 20 percent plunge in U.S. stock market history.

The Fed’s actions Sunday come on the heels of an emergency interest rate cut on March 3 and a large $1.5 trillion injection into the bond market last week to ensure sufficient liquidity for normal market operations.

All but one Fed leader voted in favor of Sunday’s extraordinary moves. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester preferred to keep interest rates slightly higher.

Trump has been pushing the Fed for days to do more to prop up markets and try to prevent the economy from falling into a recession. Lower interest rates are unlikely to do much to boost the economy if people are staying in their homes because of quarantines and fear of catching the virus, many economists point out.

Most economists have urged Congress and the White House to develop a major stimulus package to protect workers and businesses from collapse. On Saturday, the House passed billions of dollars of additional funding for health care and workers who must stay home.

In addition to cutting interest rates Sunday, the central bank announced that it would extend U.S. dollar swap lines to other key allies – including Japan, England, Europe, Canada and Switzerland – to ensure that those nations have enough dollar reserves on hand. This is another move straight out of the Fed’s 2008 emergency playbook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: