WASHINGTON, D.C. – Garrett Merrill Keene of McLean, Va. and Ocean Park, passed away suddenly on March 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Garrett was born in Waterville on Sept. 17, 1965, the son of Douglas and Beth Adams Keene.He graduated from Rock Point School in Burlington, Vt. in 1983 and then attended Johnson State College in Johnson, Vt. from 1983-1984.Garrett worked briefly as a travel agent in Boston in the 1980s but found his real calling in the food industry, working as a cook, and sometimes head chef at many restaurants from Maine to Florida, including J.R. Maxwell’s in Bath, The Chart Room in Bar Harbor, and Legal Seafood in Northern Virginia. In more recent years Garrett switched careers to car sales, working at several Northern Virginia dealerships including Jerry’s Ford in Annandale and Ted Britt Chevrolet in Sterling, Va. It was a great fit for Garrett, who was outgoing, personable and one of those people who could sell ice to the Eskimos.Garrett was an avid Patriots, Red Sox and Nats fan and loved playing tennis with friends and family both in Ocean Park and in McLean. Garrett will be remembered for his positive attitude, warmhearted and engaging nature, sense of humor and deep love of family.He is survived by his mother; and by three sons, Taylor Michael Keene of Portsmouth, N.H., Dylan Croyden Keene of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., and Ryan Andrew McKean of Cape Elizabeth. He was also a proud grandfather to Dylan’s children, Treyton and Isabella; and he retained close and affectionate ties to former wives, Terri Ratliff of Eliot, Pamela Perham of South Portland, and significant other, Melanie McKean of Cape Elizabeth. He additionally leaves behind his brother, Sterling Keene and wife Heidi of Los Gatos, Calif.; his uncle, David Keene and wife Vicki of Andover, Mass., his aunt, Nancy Adams of Boothbay Harbor; and beloved cousins and nieces. Garrett will be interred at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. A gathering of remembrance for Garrett will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 at Porter Hall in Ocean Park. Donations in his memory may be made to theSalvation Army Adult Rehab Center in Portlandwhere he received caring assistance a few years ago: https://nne.salvationarmy.org/portland-me/how-to-help

