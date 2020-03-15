SCARBOROUGH – Karin Amann Bouvier, 78, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at Mercy Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Munich, Germany, to parents Franz Xaver and Emilie Zisler Amann, on March 27, 1941, with her twin sister Christa, who died shortly after birth.Her father, also, did not survive World War II, so Karin, elder sister Hannelore “Honey”, and mother Emilie immigrated to the United States, landing in New York City on Dec. 22, 1949. They lived in Portland with family until they moved to Falmouth, where Karin graduated from Falmouth High School as valedictorian in 1959. Through her entire life, she remained grateful to the many Mainers who helped her through those early years. Karin became a naturalized American citizen and attended the University of Maine at Orono, from which she graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics with high distinction in 1963. At Orono, she met Vincent Guy Bouvier, whom she married on Nov. 22, 1963, and who remained her loving husband for 51 years, until his death in 2014. Karin worked at Union Mutual Insurance until 1971, and then returned to Union Mutual (now UNUM) in 1981 after additional training in computer programming. She worked at UNUM, seeing the company through the Y2K crisis, until her retirement. She continued to work in the business and finance office at the chancery of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, up until her death. She had recently moved to the Piper Shores retirement community with her cat, Jake. Karin is survived by her loving family, including daughter, Nicole Bouvier of New York City; son, Jeffrey, daughter-in-law, Karin Behrens Bouvier and their children, Alexander and Andrew, of Exeter, N.H.; two brothers-in-law, husband Vince’s brother, Roger Bouvier of Auburn; and sister Honey’s husband, Wayne Hale of Portland and Honey and Wayne’s children, Heidi, Michael, and Peter. Her extended family includes Vince’s large family; her coworkers at the Chancery; her neighbors at Piper Shores; and the many friends that she made over her 78 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March, 18, 2020 at 11 a.m at Sacred Heart Church, Main Street, Yarmouth with The Most Reverend Bishop Robert P. Deeley, J.C.D. officiating. Burial will be private.For the safety of all of Karin’s loved ones, the family requests that you do not attend her funeral Mass if you have symptoms, including fever, cough, or muscle aches; you can convey your condolences via the Conroy Tully Walker website www.ConroyTullyWalker.com We will be implementing social distancing during the Mass and reception to protect all attendees. Karin’s life experiences, including her difficult childhood in post-war Germany and then as an immigrant to the United States, and all the people that helped her along the way, left her with a strong sense of obligation to “pay it forward.” In lieu of flowers, Karin would appreciate giving a helping hand to others less fortunate than us, through donations to organizations such as thePreble Street Resourcepreblestreet.org or38 Preble StreetPortland, ME 04101

