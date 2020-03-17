PORTER – Susan “Susie” Marie Fyler, 48, was called home on March 8, 2020, on the Gibson Pavilion at Maine Medical Center after a short but courageous battle with bladder cancer. Susie never let cancer beat her beautiful spirit and never gave up till the end. Susie was born in South Portland on Oct. 13, 1971, to the late John and Carolyn Anderson. Susie graduated from South Portland High in 1991. Susie worked at Shaw’s in Millcreek for 10 years and was a customer favorite because of her amazing smile and personality. Susie worked at SAD 55 as a substitute teacher and she loved working in the pre-k with “her kids”. Her school family was such an amazing blessing. Susie was a member of Calvary Bible Church. Susie met the love of her life and soul mate Bill in 1995 when she was set up on a blind date. It was instant love and they were married on June 15, 1997. They were blessed with two boys, Dylan and “Bj”, who were Susie’s pride and joy. Susie and Bill’s marriage was like a fairy tale. They loved just being in love. Walks on the beach holding hands, to late nights just talking, the day never ended without a kiss and an “I Love you”. Susie was an amazing mother and her legacy will shine in her two boys. As Susie was destined for great things so are her “boys”. Susie was never without her beautiful smile and loved to pass it along. Susie was predeceased by her parents, John and Carolyn Anderson of South Portland, also nephew, Ben Blais and niece, Kerri Anderson. She is survived by her husband and soulmate, Bill, sons, Dylan and Bj Fyler; brother, John and wife, Jamie Anderson, and nephews, John and Jack; sister, Heidi and husband, Rob Kasle, and nieces, Samantha, Mackenzie and Delaney; sister, Candace and husband, Matthew Ek; sister, Holly and husband, John Richio, nephew, Dante and wife, Scarlet Richio, great-nephew, Dominic, and nephew, Lucas Richio; father and mother-in-law, William and Katherine Fyler; sister-in-law, Tiffany Fyler, and nephew, Zachary and his fiancé, Cass. Susie also leaves behind many friends and extended family.Special thanks to the amazing staff on the Gibson Pavilion, Dr. Inhorn and staff. Services will be announced for later in the spring. Arrangements by Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to: www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers, a scholarship has been set up in Susie’s name that will help future teachers. Please send checks to: Susan Fyler Memorial, c/o Bangor Savings Bank180 Maple StreetCornish, ME 04020

