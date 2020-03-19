Music

April 3

Faculty concert series: Keith Crook, classical guitar, 8 p.m. Selections from the 500-year history of classical guitar. Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Tickets: $5-$15, usm.maine.edu/music.

April 17 and 19

“Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss, 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Sunday, USM Concert Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 seniors, USM alumni, students at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice or 780-5555.

April 18

Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra, 5 p.m., Gorham Middle School Auditorium, 106 Weeks Road, Gorham. Tickets $8 adults; $5 seniors, USM alumni, students, usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice or 780-5555.

Art

Through April 3

2020 Youth Art Month, 3-5 p.m., Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Student work on display. More information: 647-2787 or gallery302.com.

Theater

April 16-25

The Originals present “Mrs. Mannerly” by Jeffrey Hatcher, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: pay-what-you-like Thursdays, $15 all other performances, 929-6472, [email protected], sacorivertheatre.org/events.

April 17-26

“Crimes of the Heart” by Beth Henley, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26; 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday. USM Theatre, Russell Hall, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Tickets: $8-$16, usm.maine.edu/theatre.

“The Servant of Two Masters” comedy by Carlo Goldoni, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Route 114, Standish. Tickets: $16-$18 online at schoolhousearts.org, $18-$20 walk in.

