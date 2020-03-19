Schoolhouse Arts Center has selected the cast for its presentation of “The Servant of Two Masters,” scheduled for April 17-26. Back row: James Paruk and Ryan Eling of Gorham, Sean Buchanan of Naples and Bailey Daigle of Gorham. Front row: Ben Macri of Steep Falls, Helen Crawford of Waterford, Caitlin Cashman of Standish, Paul Fidalgo of Saco, Joe Lambert of Gorham and Emily Eberhart of Buxton. Courtesy Schoolhouse Arts Center

Music

April 3

Faculty concert series: Keith Crook, classical guitar, 8 p.m. Selections from the 500-year history of classical guitar. Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Tickets: $5-$15, usm.maine.edu/music.

April 17 and 19

“Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss, 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Sunday, USM Concert Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 seniors, USM alumni, students at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice or 780-5555.

April 18

Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra, 5 p.m., Gorham Middle School Auditorium, 106 Weeks Road, Gorham. Tickets $8 adults; $5 seniors, USM alumni, students, usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice or 780-5555.

Art

Through April 3

2020 Youth Art Month, 3-5 p.m., Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Student work on display. More information: 647-2787 or gallery302.com.

Theater

April 16-25

The Originals present “Mrs. Mannerly” by Jeffrey Hatcher, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: pay-what-you-like Thursdays, $15 all other performances, 929-6472, [email protected], sacorivertheatre.org/events.

April 17-26

“Crimes of the Heart” by Beth Henley, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26; 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday. USM Theatre, Russell Hall, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Tickets: $8-$16, usm.maine.edu/theatre.

“The Servant of Two Masters” comedy by Carlo Goldoni, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Route 114, Standish. Tickets: $16-$18 online at schoolhousearts.org, $18-$20 walk in.

filed under:
American Journal community, Lakes Region Weekly community
Related Stories
Latest Articles