SACO — Parishes in Saco, as well as Bangor, Lewiston and Jay have received Catholic Campaign for Human Development grants aimed at helping people in need make sustainable changes in their lives.

The program is supported each year through a collection taken up in parishes across the country. In the Diocese of Portland, the program is administered by Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry, which provides leadership, guidance, Catholic social teaching education, and training to empower parishioners to compassionately serve people of all faiths living in their communities. This year’s recipients are:

In Saco, Good Shepherd Parish received $4,652.32. The grant will be used for the Esther Residence, a transitional program for women who are leaving incarceration and/or treatment programs. The home is operated by the Good Shepherd Sisters with a goal of enabling the women to transition to independent living with employment so they can reunite with their children. The funds will assist women in the residence with security deposits and clothes for job interviews and employment.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »