March 22, 1995

All was far from quiet in the Westbrook High School gym Wednesday evening. More than 1,300 people, including musicians, were gathered for the All-City Concert by school bands from the fifth and sixth grades, directed by Philip Rich; seventh and eighth grades, directed by Charles McLaughlin; and the high school, directed by Robert Quinn. But shortly after the concert began, a shrieking fire alarm and flashing strobes went off. The alarm was quickly diagnosed as false, but regulations call for buildings to be evacuated until the all-clear signal is given. The entire gym was emptied for some 15 minutes. The concert resumed when the audience and musicians were let back in.

The Westbrook High School girls basketball team lost their bid for a Class A state championship on Saturday. The fell to Cony High School, 66-55.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on March 16, 1960, that Austin Alden was reelected as a Gorham selectman for a three-year term. Mr. and Mrs. Harold Gower of Westbrook visited their son, Gerald, a student at Boston University.

Gorham’s Baxter Memorial Library trustees regrouped last night to consider its next steps following the resounding defeat at the polls March 14 of its proposed $2.1 million expansion project. A priority of the meeting was spent trying to figure out whether immediate emergency repairs should be undertaken or another design of less extensive scale should be considered.

City councilors on Monday sent back to committee a proposal to create a tax increment financing district and create the Westbrook Environmental Improvement Corp.

Florida has been a destination for several Gorham residents. Ed and Jane Carr returned March 14 from several weeks in Naples. Al and Marg DeGrishe also arrived home the first of March after a visit with friends in Fort Myers. Bonnie and Bruce Shucker and two sons spent a week at Disney World. Richard and Susan Donaldson, with their three children and family dog, drove to Florida to visit their children’s great-grandmother, Mrs. Lucille Dyer, of Cape Coral.

March 23, 2005

Westbrook will seek proposals for development of Saccarappa Park, but the decision by the City Council this week does not necessarily mean that the park would be developed. The council would still need to approve any proposal. The issue of park development has been contentious in the city for some time.

Seven months after Westbrook agreed to sell the old police station to Paul Gore and Joe Mazzone for $440,000, the building remains vacant and the new owners want to sell it. The men, owners of Port City Graphics, planned to move operations from Dana Warp Mill to the site and also use space for a small business incubator. Port City Graphics apparently will stay put. A website lists the asking price as $950,000.

Bob Parsons and his brother, Russell, are preparing their sugarhouse in Gorham for Maine Maple Sunday. They believe they’ll have an ample supply of syrup, though the season got underway late because of the harsh winter. The brothers began tapping trees on March 7.

Two Gorham residents, Roger Marchand and Lennie Cross, have been named to a University of Southern Maine building committee to work on a proposed $21.5 million residence hall on the Gorham campus. The university hopes to break ground on the 332-bed, apartment-style dorm in the spring of 2006, with completion in June 2007. The university’s board of trustees approved the proposal March 14.

