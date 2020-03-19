Buxton Town Clerk R. Blanche Dean is pictured in her home office at Dearborn Hill in 1941. Dean was the first woman in Maine elected to public office in March 1921 after women were given the vote in September 1920. She had been doing much of the town clerk job while her husband and father-in-law were in the office before her. Dean (1881-1975) was elected town clerk for 1921-1927 and 1934-1951. In 1958 she was elected to the Maine Legislature. Courtesy of Buxton-Hollis Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week. 

filed under:
American Journal community, bicentennial, buxton maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles