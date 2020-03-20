ARUNDEL – Democratic Rep. Henry Ingwersen is looking for a second term representing Maine House District 10 in the Maine Legislature.

The retired school teacher and beekeeper was first elected in 2018. The district includes Arundel, Dayton and part of Lyman.

While his focus includes education and climate change, Ingwersen, 69, said his first priority is being a strong advocate for the people in his district.

“When my constituents contact me with problems and issues affecting their lives, my number one job is to be their voice in Augusta,” Ingwersen said. “Sometimes this means putting them in touch with others who can help, and sometimes it means improving laws or creating new policies that improve their lives and the lives of other Mainers.”

Recently, he cosponsored L.D. 1978, after hearing from a constituent about her experiences. The bill, which is making its way through legislative process would make changes to the disability retirement portion of the Maine Public Employees Retirement Program

“The bill seeks to ensure that members are treated fairly if they have a debilitating illness or injury” he said.

A member of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee, Ingwersen said making pre-kindergarten universal for all Maine children is among his priorities.

“High-quality, early learning experiences improve lifetime outcomes for Maine’s children and also more affordably allow all parents to work,” he said. Ingwersen added that 73 percent of children under the age of six in Maine have both parents in the workforce. “yet last year three-quarters of our public pre-k programs were not open five full days a week.”

Last year, Ingwersen sponsored L.D 614, which was passed and signed into law. It established rebates for the purchase of electric vehicles in and created a fund to build electric vehicle charging stations in the state.

He said he supports increasing the state’s share of education costs to 55 percent in the next few years.

“The goal of the state paying 55 percent of the cost of public education is a law that has been in effect for many years but has never happened,” Ingwersen said. “When I was elected in 2018 the state share was just under 50 percent, in 2019 – 2020 it is 50.78 percent, and if the supplemental budget is approved at the end of this session it will be 51.78 percent. That increase for one year will result in Biddeford schools receiving $671,000 more, RSU 57 receiving $289,000 more, and RSU 21 receiving $149, 000 more. This will help give the taxpayers in these localities some much needed property tax relief. Beyond 2020-2021, the goal is to eventually get to 55 percent, but it will have to be reflected in future budgets. I would support the state getting to that promised 55 percent.”

Ingwersen said he has advocated for legislation to reduce and prevent PFAS contamination in Maine’s drinking water and farms.

“There is so much work to be done for people in District 10 and in Maine, and I’m eager to keep doing that good work,” said Ingwersen.

He faces a challenge in the race by former Rep. Wayne Parry, an Arundel Republican who previously served four terms.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: