ALFRED — York County government has closed public access to all of its buildings, including the York County Court House, York County Jail and York County Government building, all in Alfred.

Government functions continue on, and York County Manager Greg Zinser has released information on how people who need to do business with various county offices, or transmit funds to inmate phones or commissary accounts at York County Jail, may do so.

All county government offices are continuing to conduct business, he said.

“We encourage anyone who needs to access any service through the District Attorney, Probate Court or Registry of Deeds, including State Court related services at the Alfred Superior Court to call ahead and seek instructions,” Zinser said in a statement.

All York County offices may be reached at 459-2500. The state court system may be reached at 324-5122, Zinser advised.

At York County Jail, visiting and programming has been suspended because the jail is closed to the public, including program providers, said Sheriff William King. Because visiting is not allowed at present, he said inmates are being provided with two free, 30-minute phone calls each.

He said the jail is undergoing extra cleaning, and that a correction officer told him that a couple of inmates said they felt safer from the virus there, than they would be if they were elsewhere.

“I’m very proud of the way everyone is handling this,” said King.

Judicial proceedings are being moved to video, when possible, and the main jail lobby is closed to the public.

Those who wish to put money on an inmate’s commissary account may do so at www.touchpaydirect.com or by calling 1-866-232-1899, Zinser said. To place money on an inmate’s telephone system, visit the website www.secreustech.net or call 1-800-844-6591. The county jail’s locator number for the service is #204002. People should have the inmate’s number when visiting these sites, Zinser said.

The Registry of Deeds, at York County Court House, is implementing protocols to ensure the receipt of applicable filings, said Zinser, who pointed out that those who do not call ahead will be greeted by a series of signs with how to access services within the building.

“A sheriff’s deputy will be on hand to assist if need be,” said Zinser. “Again, you will not be granted access.”

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue to patrol and answer calls for service.

“Please know that calls are being triaged, and if you do not need immediate or in-person assistance, your questions or reports may be handled telephonically,” Zinser said in the statement. “Knowing that the Bureau of Motor Vehicle is closed as well as many town offices, deputies are using discretion when encountering a vehicle that has expired registration plates or an expired inspection sticker.”

Additional notices about county operations may be found at these Facebook pages: York County Government, York County Probate and York County Sheriff’s Office or the county website (www.yorkcountymaine.gov), he said.

York County is fully prepared to move some services off site to maintain operations, if need be, Zinser added.

“Everything is subject to change with very little notice,” said Zinser. “We ask our citizens to understand that this is a rapidly evolving situation and additional measures may be taken with little to no notice.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: