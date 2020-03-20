COLLEGES

Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA draft.

The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday after being named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.

Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, the highlight being his buzzer-beating shot off his own intentionally missed free throw to force overtime in a wild comeback win at North Carolina on Feb. 8.

In a statement released by the school Saturday, Jones said his goal was to win a national championship and he had thought about “what if” in light of the NCAA Tournament being canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. But Jones said he appreciated “the amazing experiences and relationships” from two years with the Blue Devils, who reached an NCAA regional final in his freshman year.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Running back Kenyan Drake’s agency says he will sign his one-year, $8.5 million tender to stay with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals placed the transition tag on Drake earlier this week, which meant he could negotiate a deal elsewhere but Arizona had the right to match the offer.

• The New York Jets released cornerback Darryl Roberts after four seasons as a sometime starter and valuable backup.

The move saves the Jets $6 million – his entire salary due – on the cap for the upcoming season.

The Jets also agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews, agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal said former Rams safety Marqui Christian agreed to terms with the Jets on a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.

• The Raiders agreed to terms with wide receiver Nelson Agholor and guard Erik Kush, according to a team source.

Agholor caught 224 passes for 2,515 yards in five seasons with the Eagles and had 39 catches for 363 yards in 11 games last season. ESPN reported the contract is for one season.

Kush, who turns 31 in September, is a well-traveled guard who played in all 16 games last year for the Cleveland Browns, with seven starts.

• The Eagles signed free-agent linebacker Jatavis Brown to a one-year contract, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

Brown, 26, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers, starting 23 games.

HORSE RACING

LOUISIANA DERBY: Wells Bayou took an early lead and held off NY Traffic to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by a head in one of the few U.S. sporting events to continue as scheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the 107th running of the major prep race for the Kentucky Derby, the clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Grounds Race Course were empty and eerily quiet because of crowd restrictions related to the virus. There was no crowd noise to rival the echoing voice of track announcer John G. Dooley – other than the sound of 56 hooves clopping down the stretch.

Trained by Brad Cox and with jockey Florent Geroux aboard, Wells Bayou led wire-to-wire and earned 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby, which has been delayed until early September from its usual running on the first Saturday in May.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is considering all options – best-case, worst-case and countless ideas in between – as it tries to decide how to proceed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s too soon to tell what the economic impact will be,” Silver said. “We’ve been analyzing multiple scenarios on a daily if not hourly basis and we’ll continue to review the financial implications. Obviously, it’s not a pretty picture but everyone, regardless of what industry they work in, is in the same boat.”

