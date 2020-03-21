ISLEBORO – Donald King Pendleton, 85, of Islesboro, passed away peacefully at his home on March 10, 2020. Donnie’s long, full life was defined by his genuine interest in people, his love for the island and its community, and his boundless curiosity.Donnie was an integral part of the Islesboro community and the Pendleton clan there. After graduating from Islesboro Central School, he went on to attend the University of Maine (class of 1952) and then The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his MBA. He then proudly served for two years in the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps.After his service, he returned to Islesboro and became a driving force in its economic and business development. He began by working in the family general store, F.S. Pendleton and Co., helping to purchase and integrate another island market and then build a new general store and hardware business.In 1961, Donnie became a licensed realtor and started Islesboro Realty. So began his 59-year illustrious career in the industry. In 2009, he joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty in Camden as senior vice president, where he found great pleasure in the companionship of his fellow brokers.Donnie was many things throughout his life – an Islesboro historian and geographer, a pilot, an entrepreneur, a Mason, a traveler, an early adopter of technology, a self-taught musician who played with the Charlie Pendleton Band, the captain of any boat he boarded, and a lifelong dog lover. Most especially, though, Donnie was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend.Donnie was predeceased by his mother, Evamay (Kelly) Pendleton, his father, Donald Edwin Pendleton; his sister, Judith (Pendleton) Coffin and his brother-in-law, Jack Coffin.He is survived by his wife Diane Head-Pendleton; his son, Donald Roderick “Rod” Pendleton and daughter-in-law Denise Pendleton, his son, Edwin Pyam “Ted” Pendleton and daughter-in-law, Emily Pendleton, his stepdaughter, Amy Green, his stepson, Alex Head and daughter-in-law, Lari Bishop; and his grandchildren, William Pendleton, Harrison Pendleton, Isaac Pendleton, Pyam Pendleton, Marshall Green, Peter Green, Harper Head, and Gideon Head (who all called him Grandpa Duck); his caregiver and dear friend, Earlene Gallant.In consideration of current events, a celebration of his life will be held over the summer. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ripostafh.com.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Islesboro Community Fund(www.islesborocommunityfund.org).

