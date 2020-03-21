YORK – Ronald Edward Avery Sr., a lifelong resident of York, passed away on March 16, 2020 after a courageous five year battle with brain cancer. He died peacefully at home, in the company of his loving wife and four sons.Ron was born on Sept. 17, 1952 to Clarence and Sarah Avery. A member of York High School’s class of 1970, he also graduated with a degree in criminal justice from the University of Maine in 1974. That same year, he married the love of his life, whom he had met in the seventh grade, Wanda-Lee Butler. A graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s training academy in Quantico, Va., Ron served as a law enforcement officer for nearly four decades. He was the first juvenile aide officer in Kittery. He also served as chief deputy for the York County Sheriff’s Department and retired as sergeant of detectives in Kittery. He was a devoted New England sports fan, particularly the Boston Celtics. The week prior to Ron’s passing, the NBA suspended the Celtics season. Ron found it humorous when his family jokingly told him that the Celtics had stopped their season in his honor. Despite being an avid Celtics fan, there were no athletes more important to watch than his grandchildren. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Sarah; and four older siblings, Jill Hamm, Shirley Hendley, Kenneth Avery, and Gerald Avery.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Wanda Avery; and their four sons, Ronald Avery Jr., his wife Elizabeth and their children, Lincoln, Daphne, and Tobin; Brandon Avery, his wife Johnna and their children, Nya and Ronin; Ryan Avery, his children Myles and Della and their mother Melissa; Ryan’s girlfriend, Rebekah and her children, Tatum and Eli; and Jared Avery, his wife Angela and their children, Owen, Addisyn, and Quinn. Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings from the CDC, a private service will be held with the family at the First Parish Cemetery in York. A public memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced later this spring. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be sent to theNational Brain Tumor Society at www.braintumor.org.

