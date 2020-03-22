The Maine Secretary of State’s Office says that all motor vehicle and trailer registrations, including temporary registrations, that expire during Maine’s current state of emergency caused by the coronavirus will be extended indefinitely.

In an announcement posted on the Secretary of State’s website, the state said the extensions will apply to motor vehicle registrations issued by municipalities or the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, as well as temporary registrations that have been issued by car dealers.

“The State of Maine recognizes the needs of individuals, families and businesses for transportation, work and commerce during the emergency. These registrations can be renewed after the emergency ends,” the Secretary of State’s Office said.

Registrations issued by a city or town, including temporary registrations, will be extended 30 days following the termination of the state emergency that was declared on Wednesday by Gov. Janet Mills.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap on Tuesday ordered the closure of all Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices, including mobile units, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among his staff and members of the public. The closures will remain in place until further notice.

Dunlap is currently working with the Legislature on a plan to extend other essential items that may expire, including driver’s licenses and state ID cards.

In the meantime, Maine residents can access the department’s online services department to conduct other forms of business, including renewing a driver’s license, replacing a state ID card, ordering vanity plates, obtaining a driving record, or replacing a title. Motorists will not be able to obtain REAL ID credentials or new car registrations during the emergency.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: