For the first time in its 37-year history, Maine Maple Sunday weekend is being postponed at sugar houses across the state due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The popular event draws large crowds of people to sugar houses each year, where they can watch maple sap being boiled, eat pancakes smothered in syrup and purchase syrup directly from makers. The Maine Maple Producers Association decided to indefinitely postpone their signature event as the Maine CDC has recommended against large gatherings of people.
“We asked, ‘If we stay open, are we more concerned about money and sales?’” said Clark Cole, who has been sugaring in Dayton since 1972. “The conclusion was that we needed to be more concerned about people’s health.”
Cole says that, since the event is postponed, he’ll rely on selling his syrup at Andy’s Agway, which is located next to his sugar house.
Maple producers say it’s been a fairly good season with typical sap flow. Lyle Merrifield of Gorham says he will be boiling for a few more days yet and estimates that he’s made about 100 gallons of syrup so far this season. Though Maine Maple Sunday is postponed, Merrifield is keeping his sugar house open every day until March 29 so that people can buy syrup and avoid the usual crush of people.
“We’ll be open all day every day,” he said. “That will hopefully alleviate any crowds.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Sea Dogs
On Baseball: New voice of the Sea Dogs stands out
-
Columns
Commentary: Coronavirus may become this century’s Second World War
-
Food
In these strange times, get in the kitchen and cook something!
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: The fate of wild salmon may point to the fate of the planet
-
Cookbook Reviews
From Russia with love: A new cookbook captures a place, a people and their palate
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.