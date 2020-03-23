This map of countries show which have confirmed cases of the virus. Map also includes when the virus was initially reported and the number of deaths by country.
This table shows the countries that have confirmed cases of the virus, including when the virus was initially reported and the number of deaths by country.
This chart tracks the status of coronavirus cases around the world.
This chart shows the number of confirmed cases in China over time and compares them to cases confirmed outside of China.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Troubled cruise ship with 2,000 passengers docks in Honolulu
-
Business
Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as coronavirus bill stalls again
-
Cops & Courts
Maine State Police ID shooter in 31-year-old Blue Hill man’s death
-
Business
Luxury summer rentals firm promotes early visits to Maine from out of state
-
Nation & World
Feds: Scam artists spread virus lies, prey on Medicare recipients
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.