BATH — With shows still postponed, the Chocolate Church Arts Center is continuing its “Live from Home” series of concerts performed at home by regional musicians.

The shows can be streamed online via the arts center’s Facebook page. This weekend’s shows feature indie-folk band Gentle Temper at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, and “Yellow Brick Road, a Tribute to Elton John,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28.

Although the shows are free to watch, audience members are encouraged to donate to both help the Chocolate Church recover revenue lost due to postponed shows, and to support performers who are also coping with canceled shows and income losses. All donations will be split 50-50 between the arts center and performers.

The Chocolate Church will announce upcoming “Live from Home” performers in the coming weeks.

