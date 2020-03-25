Central Maine Power Co. parent company Avangrid Inc. and its Avangrid Foundation are making a $2 million commitment to support national and local organizations that support vulnerable communities as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Wednesday.

Avangrid also owns Avangrid Renewables and eight electric and natural gas companies in New York, Maine, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The company said it would commit $1 million in corporate funds that will be distributed across its service territories to support emergency needs in communities at the state and local levels.

The Avangrid Foundation, which partnered with over 300 organizations across more than 30 states last year, has designated another $1 million for crisis and emergency response, and for community support during the pandemic.

“As a provider of critical electric and gas services, Avangrid understands the need for rapid response and is no stranger to working on the front line of a crisis.” said Jim Torgerson, the foundation’s president and Avangrid’s CEO. “We are determined to help address the pandemic’s economic, social and health ramifications. Our communities are in need, and we will stand by them.”

The energy company said it has taken steps to protect the health and safety of employees and contractors, assist customers, prevent service interruptions and address potential economic impacts of coronavirus.

