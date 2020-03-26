Steven Bergeron

BIDDEFORD — Steven Patrick Bergeron, aged 59, died unexpectedly at the home he shared with his mother on March 21, 2020.

Born in Biddeford on March 3, 1961, a son of Alexander A. and Viola (Walsh) Bergeron, Steve attended St. Andre’s School and graduated from Biddeford High School in 1980.

In addition to his mother, Steve is survived by his sister, Sandra M. Bergeron, his brother, Richard G. Bergeron and his spouse, Shaun L. Terrill, of Arlington, Virginia. He is also survived by an uncle and several cousins and friends.

Steve was a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish and was a talented welder who was last employed by Lavatec Laundry Technology, Inc. in Waterbury, Connecticut. Steve was an avid golfer, skier, and baseball player. He also was an ardent New England Patriots fan and loved animals. Steve was a generous, caring soul, and was of great assistance to his mother in recent years. Funeral arrangements are through Hope Memorial Chapel and burial will take place in a private ceremony at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.

