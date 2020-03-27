Community Wellness Outreach Program

An endeavor aimed at identifying community members’ needs, providing support and coordinating resources is developing in New Gloucester. The Community Wellness Outreach Program is being organized by Parks and Recreation Director Morgan Rocheleau.

Rocheleau said he hopes the program can serve as a means not only to help meet residents’ immediate practical needs, such as groceries or supplies, but also to foster connections and sociability.

Interested community members – whether seeking or volunteering support and resources – can enroll at the Community Wellness Outreach Program link at the Parks and Recreation website: ngrecreation.com.

As the program evolves, it might serve as a hub for donations as well as volunteers, Rocheleau said. For example, the community building in the town hall complex could serve as a central drop-off location or the former public works building be used for storage. Plans will be dependent on emerging needs and ongoing developments.

Pineland Farms announcement

Pineland Farms is canceling or postponing all of their family programs and events until Monday, April 27. The farm and farmyard will also be closed to the public during this period.

The Market has closed all of its operations, including curbside pickup.

The Outdoor Center has closed; however, the disc golf courses are open to the public. There is an honor box located at the first tee on the Patriot Course. The cost is $5 per round.

Due to mud season, Pineland Farms’ trails are closed. Trail conditions will be posted at pinelandfarms.org/recreation/trail-conditions.

Historical Society calendar changes

The April 4 History Barn and Archives Open House is canceled. The April 16 New Gloucester Historical Society program meeting is postponed to a date yet to be determined.

Area worship services canceled

Due to the COVID-19 ban, worship services at the First Congregational Church, Bible Church and Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village are canceled to adhere to assembly guidelines. Check their websites and Facebook pages for updates.

In the meantime, an 18-minute video produced by the First Congregational Church consisting of an organ prelude, a Gospel lesson, a short reflection, a Lenten anthem and a closing prayer can be accessed at ngucc.org.

Food Pantry open

At the time this is published, organizers are expecting the next Food Pantry distribution on Saturday, March 28, to be held as usual at the building behind the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. The new format may consist of a drive-up food distribution, with clients staying in their cars.

Property taxes due

The second installment of the Town’s 2019-2020 property tax bills is due April 3. Interest is waived until April 17. If you have any questions, call the deputy tax collector at 926-4126 ext. 1.

Payments can be made online at newgloucester.com (lower left sidebar), checks/stubs may be placed in the mail drop box on the front door of Town Hall, or they may be mailed to Town of New Gloucester, 385 Intervale Road, New Gloucester, ME 04260-3818. Those intending to pay with cash will need to obtain a bank check or money order.

