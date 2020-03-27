Since restaurants and bars are now closed to in-house service, many are finding innovative ways to serve their customers and employees.

Please try to be aware of how these local business friends can be supported while enjoying their delicious products and staying healthy. Many establishments are closed for a few weeks, so a check of their website or Facebook page is suggested.

The Brunswick Downtown Association has a list of their restaurant and bar members with daily updates about operations at brunswickdowntown.org.

The Big Top Deli and Little Dog Café (across from each other on Maine Street in Brunswick) are encouraging customers to patronize each other’s business at different times of the day – breakfast and coffee at Little Dog and lunch at Big Top. The Big Top has created a unique pickup window at the front door for carry-out orders. It was very busy at lunchtime recently.

Royal River Natural Foods, 443 U.S. Route 1, Freeport, is making a special effort to hire workers who have been displaced from other hospitality businesses.

Moderation Brewing, 103 Maine St., Brunswick, has launched an online store from which you can order cans, bottles and merchandise, then pick up in the parking lot behind the store.

Flight Deck and Black Pug Breweries, both in Brunswick, are offering pickup and delivery options. Maine Brewers Guild has a regularly updated list of members offering beer to go and delivery at mainebrewersguild.org.

Noble Kitchen + Bar in the Brunswick Hotel & Tavern is adding value to gift cards purchased. For a $50 purchase another $10 will be added and $25 will be added to a $100 gift card.

Edible Arrangements, 2 Station Ave., Brunswick, is offering whole fresh fruit baskets for $19.99. There is not charge for delivery; call 406-4225.

Tuscan Bistro in Freeport and Royal River Grill House are offering pick-up and delivery service.

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester will operate as a grocery store only and will offer curbside pick-up.

Wilbur’s of Maine is offering chocolate curbside pick-up and delivery with an incentive – free delivery and an extra treat for orders over $35.

El Tequila Tex-Mex Restaurant on Bath Road in Brunswick is now open and offering pick-up items from their full menu.

