I am so pleased that Donald Trump wants to ease the restrictions placed on us to impede the spread of the coronavirus.
I hope Mr. Trump will take advantage of his new freedom by volunteering in a New York City hospital. Perhaps he can use his handkerchief as a face mask.
Daniel Harris
Brunswick
