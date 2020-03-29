I am so pleased that Donald Trump wants to ease the restrictions placed on us to impede the spread of the coronavirus.

I hope Mr. Trump will take advantage of his new freedom by volunteering in a New York City hospital. Perhaps he can use his handkerchief as a face mask.

Daniel Harris

Brunswick

