Fore River Sanctuary

Dawn to dusk daily. Head to trails.org for details on this and other trails.

Portland Trails maintains 70 miles of trails and green space in Greater Portland, and one of the lovelier treks is the Forest City trail within Fore River Sanctuary. You’ll traverse wooded and marshland trails and end up at Jewel Falls. If you’re lucky, there could also be great bird-watching opportunities. Mindful social distancing should be practiced along the trail, and you may need to take turns crossing the footbridges. The reward is an actual waterfall. Close your eyes and listen to its rushing water.

Virtual Brewery Tours

3, 4 and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, through April. Maine Live on the Maine Brew Bus Instagram Page.

Craft beer lovers are delighting in the fact that several Maine breweries are offering curbside delivery and a few are even making deliveries. Maine Brew Bus has found another way to keep beer lovers happy with daily 30-minute “tours” via Instagram Live. The broadcasts will feature owners from all over Maine reporting directly from their breweries about how they’re finding ways to continue operating and keep customers’ thirsts quenched. Crack open a cold one and feel free to post questions during the live feed. If you miss the initial broadcast, you can view them for 24 hours on Instagram stories. After that, they’ll get edited and uploaded to the Maine Brew Bus website (themainebrewbus.com) and on its You Tube channel.

Facebook Quarantine Karaoke

Ongoing. Quarantine Karaoke Facebook page.

Quarantine Karaoke was started in Brewer by Joe Meyers on March 11, and its membership continues to grow in leaps and bounds. As of last week, the group had more than 319,000 members from all over the world, including thousands of Mainers. If you love music and positive vibes, you’ll want to get in on this. At any given moment, someone, if not several people, is broadcasting live on the page from homes all over the world. You can share your own musical moments by uploading clips of yourselves singing your self-quarantined hearts out.

Quarantine Theater

Posts at 11 a.m. Monday to Friday. Subscribe at soundcloud.com.

Tapping into the days before television, when audio entertainment ruled the roost, the newly-formed Quarantine Theater group is presenting daily readings from popular and timely works of literature that will be followed by a writing prompt, imaginative play prompt for kids, and a songwriting/composition prompt. Current works include Jules Verne’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and “Going Postal” by Terry Pratchett. Quarantine Theater was created by local musician Jenny Van West, is hosted by the fictional character Colonial Archibald (played by Van West’s son, Baxter), who served on British K Class submarines during the Great War, and features a rotating cast of readers, including her other son, Charles. Listeners can share photo, audio or text of their creations to Colonel Archibald directly at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: