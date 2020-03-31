Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #6005 Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #6005

Members of the Brunswick Canoe Club take a break on shore, circa 1890. In the boat is Ben Furbush. In back from left are Carl Day, Ernest Merryman, unknown and Buzz Mitchell. In front are Ralph Fish, Fred Fish, Fenno Elliott and Herbert Merryman.

filed under:
bicentennial, brunswick, Forecaster Community
