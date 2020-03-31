MaineGeneral Health officials on Tuesday announced the hospital system’s first coronavirus-related death.

The death of a patient, whom officials declined to describe, happened Monday at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. Meanwhile, one person with the COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus remains at the hospital, officials announced said.

All together, the hospital has had a total of three patients with COVID-19, with one remaining at the hospital and another having been transferred to a higher level of care, according to Steve Diaz, chief of staff for MaineGeneral.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention officials had announced three deaths statewide as of Monday, a tally that MaineGeneral officials said did not yet account for the death at the Augusta hospital.

Meanwhile, Diaz and Chuck Hays, MaineGeneral’s chief executive officer, said Tuesday in a Skype interview with the Morning Sentinel that of 4,500 employees in the MaineGeneral system, about 140 are expected to be working from home once software is in place to enable that. Most of that number likely will be from among about 400 people who work at MaineGeneral’s offices at the Hathaway Creative Center in Waterville.

Employees at the Hathaway location include those in human resources and finances.

“There are people in the area that are critical to our function,” Hays said.

MaineGeneral has a detailed plan to address COVID-19 as it spreads throughout the U.S. and into Maine. The plan, which consists of hundreds of pages, includes reorganization of services, emergency department screening, cancellation of elective or non-urgent surgeries, implementation of tele-business for non-urgent issues, reduction of visits and developing inventory of all its resources, according to Hays.

Also, the health system has developed lists of what it will need for supplies now and in the future, created a labor pool and list of labor needs, re-deployed some employees to the emergency department to help with screening and others to help screen employees who have been sick or traveled, and started the process of asking employees if they wanted to and could work from home to do so. More than 140 people applied, Hays said.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Maine CDC to update coronavirus cases, after 2 more deaths

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: