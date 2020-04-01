GORHAM — Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak’s father, Rick Paraschak, died Sunday from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The elder Paraschak, a longtime resident of Naples who was active in that community, was 66.

“We were shocked and saddened by the death of our town manager’s father over the weekend. On behalf of the citizens, staff and council we share our deepest sympathies to Ephrem and his entire family,” Town Council Chairman Suzanne Phillips said in an email to the American Journal.

Ephrem Paraschak is on emergency leave from his Gorham duties. Tom Poirier is the acting town manager.

He told the Portland Press Herald in an email his father had no underlying health conditions, but his symptoms grew from mild to serious within a day and he ended up in the intensive care unit at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

“Losing a family member in any situation is a horrible experience,” Ephrem Paraschak said in the email. “However, the complications caused by the virus, which does not allow you to see your loved one in person, or your other family members who are grieving – is by itself an incredibly unnerving situation.”

The elder Paraschak served Naples in multiple capacities, including on the Board of Selectmen, Planning Board, SAD 61 School Board and, for 25 years as a volunteer firefighter. The Gorham Fire Department posted a memorial on its Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and Naples Fire,” it reads.

He had worked at Maine DOT since 2000 and also managed a successful excavation business, Earth Solutions.

He is survived by his son, a daughter, Esther, and his longtime partner, Marian Rabe of Bridgton.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: