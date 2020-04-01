NAPLES – Rickie Paraschak, born March 12, 1954, in Woodbury, N.J., to John and Lillian (Wichrowski) Paraschak, passed away early Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19.

Rick was a longtime resident of Naples where he raised his children, Ephrem and Esther. Rick was a proud parent and while his children were growing up he coached sports teams and assisted in local youth activities including scouting. Rick was committed to supporting his children’s sports and activities and attended all of their events, including traveling to see his daughter cheer in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and national cheer competitions in Florida.

He was an active community volunteer working with the Naples Fire Department, Evergreen Credit Union Board of Directors, SAD 61 School Board, Naples Board of Selectmen, and Naples Planning Board. As an incredibly hard worker, Rick maintained a long-term, successful career with the Maine D.O.T. while also owning his own excavation business, Earth Solutions.

Rick loved watching his children grow into happy, independent adults, helping other people, catching up with friends and giving back to his community through the Naples Fire Department. Later in life Rick met his longterm partner, Marian, who he would travel extensively with, both nationally and abroad.

Anticipating the birth of his grandson, Del Paraschak, brought him the greatest joy. He always had a kind word, joke, or funny story to tell. Rick’s vast experience and even-tempered approach to his work, town politics, and relationships made him a precious resource to all who knew him.

Rick leaves a host of grieving family and friends including, Ephrem and Marisa Paraschak of Naples, Esther Paraschak and Nick Aube of East Waterboro, Marian Rabe of Bridgton, and her children and grandchildren, John and Marie Paraschak of Millersvile, Md., and Gloria (Paraschak) Armitage of Saylorsville, Pa.

Services and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with family and friends at www.hallfuneralhome.net.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be sent in his name to the Naples Volunteer Fire Association, P.O. Box 1757, Naples, ME 04055

