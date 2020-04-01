Dorothy L. Delhoney 1924 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Dorothy L. Delhoney, 95, of Brunswick, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Plant Memorial Home in Bath. She was born in Chelsea, on Sept. 4, 1924, the daughter of Jesse and Ella (Marquis) Miller. Dorothy attended Augusta schools, graduating from Cony in 1943. She then went to Gorham Normal School, graduating in 1947. Following graduation, she married Aubrey Lush and began a career teaching first grade in Scarborough, Vassalboro, and China. In 1962, the family moved to Durham, Conn., where she and Aubrey taught in Middlefield, Conn. In 1969, they returned to Maine and built the Dairy Queen in Woolwich. They operated it for four years. During the DQ years, mom taught at Huse School in Bath. After retirement, mom and dad lived on Togus Pond in the summertime and Palmetto, Fla. in the winter. The best of both worlds, they used to say. They continued to do that together until dad died in 1988, after which time mom kept the lifestyle she’d enjoyed. In 1990 mom married Sam Delhoney and they kept the pattern going. In 2009, mom moved to Brunswick, living first at Pejepscot Terrace and then Thornton Hall Assisted Living. Very recently mom moved to the Plant Home in Bath. She is predeceased by her parents; five siblings, Marguerite, Jesse Jr., Pauline, Gloria, and Raymond. Dorothy is survived by six siblings, Charlotte, Joan, John, Judy, Betty and Nancy; four children, Pam Colucci, Gayle Hunt, Gregory Lush and Eric Lush; eight grandchildren, Krista, Michael, Erin, Jason, Gregory, Colin, Tamara, and Donald; and six great-grandchildren, Anthony, Hannah, Andrew, William, Grey and Jackson. A private family visitation will be held on Friday, April 3, at Staples Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at the “Old” Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

