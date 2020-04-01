YARMOUTH – Eleanore M. Irish, a longtime resident of Yarmouth, Maine, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the great age of 102. She was a dedicated health professional, who spent her entire career in the public health sector, most of it with Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was a past-president and very active member of the Southern Maine Area Agency on Aging.Even after her retirement, Eleanore didn’t let age define her. Eleanore had a passion for learning. She was involved with the Senior College at the University of Southern Maine since its inception and she continued to take classes there until she was 98. After moving to the Bay Square at Yarmouth, she continued to grow her mind through small discussion classes and different travel presentations.Eleanore was a great traveler. She was always looking for new and interesting places to visit. Along with her good friend, Mickey Purkis, she traveled to six of the seven continents (only missing Antarctica). One of her favorite trips was across Russia on the Trans Siberian Railroad taking Russian lessons. Even at the age of 95, she took a cruise through the Baltic Sea. When not traveling, Eleanore would watch her favorite sports teams, especially the Boston Bruins and Red Sox. Eleanore loved to play golf, only to give it up in her 90s.Eleanore was predeceased by her parents, Burton and Thelma Irish, her brother, Walden Irish and her two sisters, Natalie Garrity and Marjorie Culman. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and cousins, many who considered her as part of their immediate family.A memorial service will be held at a future date. Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Eleanore’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Southern Maine Agency on Aging, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute or St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Yarmouth.

