COLLEGES

Karol L’Heureux, a former University of New England athletic director who has coached at the university for 40 years, is retiring on May 15, the school announced Wednesday.

L’Heureux, a Sanford native, was hired in 1979 after she graduated from UMaine-Presque Isle. She started UNE’s volleyball, women’s basketball and softball programs, coaching all three sports, and also served as athletic director from 1980 to 2006.

L’Heureux is the only volleyball coach in UNE history and ranks 12th all-time among NCAA Division III volleyball coaches with 728 wins. She coached basketball for 14 seasons and softball for eight seasons.

As athletic director, she oversaw UNE’s transition from the NAIA to the NCAA in the late 1990s.

HOCKEY

AHL: The Maine Mariners are raising money for the United Way of Greater Portland and Maine COVID-19 relief funds through sales of a new t-shirt.

The shirts have the word “HOME” on the front, using the state of Maine outline in place of the “O” and the Mariners’ logo in place of the “E.” The shirts include the hashtag “#CommunityAtTheCore.”

Shirts cost $20 and are available through the team’s online store – MarinersOfMaine.com/shop – in sizes from youth small to adult 2X.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The New England Patriots have released quarterback Cody Kessler, who spent time on New England’s practice squad last season. He was inactive for 11 regular-season games as the third-string quarterback behind Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham.

The Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with former Brady backup Brian Hoyer earlier this month.

Kessler was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2016 draft.

• The Panthers officially signed free-agent wide receiver Robby Anderson from the Jets to a two-year contract.

• The Bears finalized a one-year contract with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Aston Martin back in Formula One after takeover by Canadian mogul

Aston Martin will return to Formula One next year following a takeover worth nearly $1 billion.

The Racing Point team, owned by Lawrence Stroll, will be rebranded in 2021 after the Canadian billionaire completed a takeover of the British-based car manufacturer.

“A brand with the pedigree and history of Aston Martin needs to be competing at the highest level of motorsport,” Stroll said.

– Staff and news service report

