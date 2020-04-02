St. David’s Episcopal Church will close during crisis

During the global health crisis of the coronavirus, St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk is closed.

For information about live streaming worship services on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., visit FaceBook.com/Saint David’s Episcopal Church.

May Day Festival canceled

Kennebunk’s May Day Committee, in a March 26 email, announced that the 2020 May Day Festival was canceled. The committee has planned and produced the annual May Day Festival for the past 21 years. The event brings surrounding communities together to celebrate spring, Kennebunk, community and tradition.

“The mission of the event has always been free, fun and safe for all ages,” wrote the committee in its statement. “This year we know we can bring you the free and the fun but, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, we have to cancel the festival. We are ever grateful to the volunteers, vendors, crafters, parade participants and town employees that have already spent time working on this event. We hope you and your families continue to be healthy and safe as we all do our part in getting through this difficult time.”

For more information, email [email protected]

