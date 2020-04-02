Backpack Program needs help

Heather Whitaker, the middle school teacher who co-founded Gorham’s Backpack Food Program to feed students struggling with food insecurity, says donations are needed as part of Operation Feed Gorham.

As of Monday, the program had distributed 144 bags to students in the past seven days, Whitaker said, and the number of requests is increasing because of the pandemic.

“We’re at over 80 families right now, but I’ve received additional requests,” Whitaker said.

Donations are down significantly from previous years, she said.

“The first year we operated we received $19,000 in donations, last year we received $17,000, and this year we have received $6,600,” she said.

“We have used the remaining funds that rolled over from last year and we now have roughly $3,900 left in our account. This means we have funds to purchase one more month of food.”

Whitaker urged the community to follow the Gorham Backpack Food Program on Facebook to receive up-to-date information about its needs.

Lions praise community

Ken Aldrich, president of Gorham Lions, said this week the club salutes all those who are trying mightily to stem the tide of the COVID-19 menace and who continue to give their all to assist their neighbors.

The Lions thanked especially medical and EMT professionals and also “all those who are doing their best to keep the community fed, especially the Gorham Food Pantry and the retail food purveyors,” Aldrich said.

“In these unprecedented times, so many have risen to the occasion, despite personal risk,” he said. “Thank you for all you have done, what you continue to do and what you will be called upon to do for many more weeks. We Lions are proud of you and will continue to look for ways that we can serve, too.”

Founders Festival on for fall

Plans are continuing for the town’s Founders Festival set for Sept. 12 and 13, Town Council Chairman Suzanne Phillips said Monday. Those interested in hosting an event or seeking more information should contact Phillips at [email protected] or call 892-9847.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on March 26 that the U.S. public debt was $23,514,801,990,505.63.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: