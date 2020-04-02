The John T. Gorman Foundation on Thursday awarded $500,000 in grants to 11 charities throughout Maine that are providing direct assistance to vulnerable residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

The funding will assist people who are experiencing homelessness or who have children and families who need help during the unprecedented national disaster response to the COVID-19 virus.

“We believe these COVID-19 response grants will have an immediate impact in helping our partners strengthen and expand efforts that are already underway to provide food and shelter to Mainers in need,” said Gorman Foundation President and CEO Tony Cipollone. “As the longer-term effects of the outbreak become clear in the months ahead, the Foundation will continue looking for the most impactful ways to support the systems and organizations that Maine children, older youth, families, and seniors depend on.”

Among the recipients in southern Maine are the Preble Street Resource Center, which received $75,000, the York County Shelter Program in Alfred, which received $25,000 and Tedford Housing in Brunswick, which received $25,000.

Additional donations went to food-based charities in southern Maine, including $100,000 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn, and $50,000 each to the Wayside Food Program and Southern Maine Boys and Girls Club, which are also both in Portland.

Here are all the grants:

• Preble Street Resource Center, Portland – $75,000

• New Beginnings, Lewiston – $50,000

• Shaw House, Bangor – $50,000

• Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Bangor – $25,000

• Tedford Housing, Brunswick – $25,000

• York County Shelter Program, Alfred – $25,000

• Good Shepherd Food Bank, Auburn – $100,000

• Wayside Food Programs, Portland – $50,000

• Southern Maine Boys and Girls Club, Portland – $50,000

• Boys and Girls Club of Bangor, Bangor – $25,000

• St. Mary’s Nutrition Center, Lewiston – $25,000

