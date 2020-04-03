Bowdoin senior Maddie Hasson of South Portland was named the Division III athlete of the year for basketball by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards.

Hasson averaged 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season and was sixth nationally with a 61.7 field-goal percentage. She had 10 or more points in 23 of Bowdoin’s 29 games and had 10 double-doubles (points-rebounds). She finished sixth all-time at Bowdoin with 1,321 career points.

Bowdoin won the NESCAC championship title and a reached the NCAA Division III regional semifinals before the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Polar Bears were 108-12 during Hasson’s four years, including 87-7 over her final three, a Division III-best for that span.

Send questions/comments to the editors.