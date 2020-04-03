Cancellations and closures

Registration for all parks and recreation programs has been suspended until further notice. Additionally, all town parks, playgrounds and skate parks will be closed until further notice. For future updates on closures and cancellations, visit standishrec.com.

Meals for children

Meals for children will now be delivered by bus to 580 Ossipee Trail from 8:30-9:15 a.m. Monday through Friday. Meal pickup at Edna Libby Elementary and George E. Jack Elementary continues to take place at the same time. The program for all pickup locations has been extended to April 27. Meals will include lunch for the day of pickup and breakfast for the following day. The program is open to all children under 18 from any community. For more information, visit the SAD 6 Central Office Facebook page.

