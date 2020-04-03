Grateful for high school teachers

To the editor,

I am inspired to write to you having just read through all the school emails of the morning, and logged onto some blog pages of particular teachers. While I have heard stories about other RSUs struggling to figure things out (and honestly who can blame them?), our own family’s experience with Kennebunk High School has been really quite impressive so far. Having started preparing the kids for what might happen the week before the decision was made to close, they didn’t miss a beat when switching to remote schooling. Literally – they didn’t miss a school day.

I know that many teachers and students are finding this experience very challenging and difficult so I am not pretending that this is all plain sailing and that the garden is only rosy. However, I do just want to recognize the sheer effort, responsibility and compassionate consideration that we have witnessed from administrators, teachers and other staff so far.

In particular, lessons have been planned and delivered in a structured way, there has been great communication, and an emphasis on reaching those students and families who are particularly struggling – whether with anxiety, academic demands, financial hardship or just feeling alone or lost. Perhaps most important of all, is their demonstration of what it means to continually listen, respond, adjust as necessary at every level. Alongside compassion, only continual listening, learning and flexibility will get us all through this.

I am moved and grateful for this leadership, and appreciate the example they are showing us and our children. The refrain at every level has been ‘we are all in this together.’ If we can continue to sustain and grow that awareness then we will have learned something of extraordinary value through this global crisis.

Thank you, to everyone one of you in our school district who are doing the best you can.

Juliet Altham

Kennebunkport

Didn’t I vote on that already?

To the editor,

I support ranked-choice voting, because I believe that the majority should rule. Too often, we have elected officials with pluralities under 50 percent. The result is rule by minority.

Mainers have voted by majority twice in favor of ranked-choice voting, and our courts have ruled that it is constitutional for federal elections. Thus, we can use it for our Congressional elections. The Legislature last year supported its use in presidential elections as well. Because Maine’s constitution allows election by plurality, ranked-choice cannot be used for state elections at this time.

Ranked-choice voting does not favor one party over the other. It simply ensures that spoilers such as a third candidate with little chance of winning, will not be able to tilt an election away from the person who is supported by the majority.

The second choice of those who voted for the spoiler are counted in the final tally, resulting in majority support.

Maine is leading the nation in this method of voting. Other states are interested. But there is a movement afoot to take this hard-won right away. A petition is being circulated by paid signature gatherers to block the use of ranked-choice in the November election for president, and again put the question on the ballot.

If the petition succeeds, Maine voters will have to vote for the third time on this issue, and will not be able to rank their choices for president in November. We will still, however, be able to rank our choices in the contests for U.S. Congress.

I ask you to honor the decision of the people of our state and refuse to sign this petition. If successful, it will force us to vote yet again on the issue and deprive us of a current right in November.

Victoria Adams

Kennebunk

