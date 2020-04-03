Walter Corey was a well-known Portland furniture-maker in the 19th century. He opened a factory in the Great Falls section of Windham where he manufactured what became known as “people’s chairs.” Because he used machines in the making of his chairs, he was able to provide well-made furniture at prices that were affordable to the general population. The chairs in this photo are Walter Corey chairs. Photo by Haley Pal / Windham Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

filed under:
bicentennial, Lakes Region Weekly community, windham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles