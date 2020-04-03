If you have some hidden treasures, this could be your time to shine when the hit series “American Pickers” comes to Maine and the rest of New England this summer.

We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times, and everything is changing daily. We at “American Pickers” are taking this pandemic very seriously and will be adjusting our schedule accordingly for the safety of those who appear on our show and our crew. We won’t be picking until everybody is safe, so if we cannot make it this summer, nobody’s time is wasted as we will re-schedule to a date when conditions allow filming. However, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on the History channel. The hit show follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

“American Pickers’ is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: [email protected] or call 855-OLD-RUST.

For more information, got the show’s Facebook page at GotAPick

