The 2019-20 winter sports season will be remembered for many reasons.

The competition was breathtaking, local athletes dazzled and it might have been the last time we see high school sports for awhile.

Here’s a list of local athletes who were honored for their play this winter:

Boys’ basketball

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A boys’ basketball second-team included Morse’s Gabe Aucoin.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, the KVAC first-team included Brunswick’s Logan Brown.

Brunswick’s Lexi Guptill and Mt. Ararat’s Kyla Greenleaf made the second-team.

Brunswick’s Mackenzie Dorr and Lexi Guptill, Morse’s Abigail Sreden and Mt. Ararat’s Alexa Eaton and Kassidy Dixon qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Mt. Ararat’s Eaton also qualified for the Maine McDonald’s All-State, All-Academic team.

Boys’ hockey

The KVAC Class B boys’ hockey first-team included Brunswick’s Scout Masse.

Sean Moore, of the Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon co-op squad, made the second-team.

Brunswick’s Isaac Burtis and Scout Masse and Mt. Ararat’s Daniel Jackson qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

In Class B South, Brunswick’s Masse made the first-team.

Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon’s Moore was named to the second-team.

Brunswick’s Henry Burnham made the third-team.

Brunswick’s Tommy Labbe and Nick Marro were named to the All-Rookie team.

Brunswick’s Masse and Mike Marro were named to the Class B South Senior All-Star team.

Brunswick’s Masse was also chosen the Class B South Defenseman of the Year and was a finalist for the Evans Spear Award, given to the region’s top senior player. That award was won by Greely’s Andy Moore.

Girls’ hockey

The KVAC girls’ hockey all-star team included Mt. Ararat/Lisbon’s Ems Hawkes.

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon’s Jeremy Saxton was named KVAC Coach of the Year.

Brunswick’s Emma Paledzki qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

The North Region All-Conference team included Mt. Ararat/Lisbon’s Hawkes and Lexie Saxton.

Brunswick’s Charlotte Kirk played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Indoor track

The KVAC indoor track boys’ Class A first-team featured Brunswick’s Jack Banks, Samuel Cenescar, Andrew Chingos, Wes Coffin, Kyle LaDuke, Mitchell Lienert, Josh Musica, Eli Palmer, Tyler Patterson, Will Shaughnessy, Tyler Trebilcock and Joey Valliere and Mt. Ararat’s Lisandro Berry-Gaviria and Holden Brannan.

Brunswick’s Lienert and Shaughnessy were named Male Athletes of the KVAC championship meet.

Brunswick’s Dan Dearing was named KVAC Coach of the Year.

In Class B, Morse’s Will Carrolton and Aidan Pryor made the first-team.

Brunswick’s Andrew Chingos, Wes Coffin, Chapman Hall, Ben Israel, Mitchell Lienert, Josh Musica, Connor Ney, Will Shaughnessy and Coenradt Taylor, Morse’s Will Carrolton and Isaak Flaming and Mt. Ararat’s Lisandro Berry-Gaviria and Lucas Bergeron qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

On the girls’ side, the KVAC Class A first-team included Brunswick’s Adeline Dolley, Kaeden Green, Aela Hemberger, Micaela Turgeon, Abby Valliere and Maddie Wayne and Mt. Ararat’s Ella Bergeron, Libby Boutin, Wyley Fitzpatrick, Heather Gallant, Emma Hanna, Katie Lynch and Fay O’Donnell.

Brunswick’s Isabella Banks, Madelyn Wayne and Mt. Ararat’s Amy Pollack, Brennan Thiboutot, Fay O’Donnell, Holly Temple, Katelyn Lynch, Libby Boutin, Tegan Byrne, Wyley Fitzpatrick and Katerina Bujnochova qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Swimming

The KVAC Class A boys’ swimming first-team included Brunswick’s Nicco Bartone and Mt. Ararat’s Anibal Berry-Gaviria, Nick Holland, Casey Whittaker, Caleb Williams and Samuel Wright.

The Class B first-team included Morse’s Alex Gurney, Andrew Leighton, Daniel Whitman, Evan Willertz and Soren Langords.

Brunswick’s Nicco Bartone and Mt. Ararat’s Sterling Kloberdans qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

The KVAC girls’ first-team included Mt. Ararat’s Cora Spelke.

The Class B first-team included Morse’s Caroline Skroski, Fiona Cashman, Hailey Harper, Kaleigh Gingrow, Natalie Emmerson and Olivia Harper.

Morse’s Olivia Harper was named the girls’ Performer of the KVAC Class B meet.

Morse’s Todd Marco was chosen the KVAC Class B girls’ Coach of the Year.

Brunswick’s Laura Chavoustie, Mallory Palmer and Ella Tycz and Mt. Ararat’s Emma Soule, Grace Trebilcock, Gwendolyn Martin, Kaitlyn Doughty and Trinity Versey qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Wrestling

The KVAC wrestling first-team included Brycen Kowalsky (120 pounds), Shea Farrell (132), Spencer LeClair (138) and Ben Laurence (170) of the Mt. Ararat/Brunswick co-op team.

The second-team featured Morse’s Ben Brewer (160) and Mt. Ararat/Brunswick’s Caden Kowalsky (145) and Brett Raio (152).

Laurence was also named the Outstanding Wrestler in KVAC Class A.

Mt. Ararat/Brunswick’s Erick Jensen was named KVAC Class A Coach of the Year.

Mt. Ararat’s Caden Kowalsky qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Cheering

The KVAC cheering Class A first-team included Mt. Ararat’s Avery Estela.

Mt. Ararat’s Kaitlynn Desrocher made the second-team.

In Class B, Morse’s Elli Bonzagni made the first-team.

Morse’s Aroura Rock was a second-team selection.

Morse’s Heidi Kirkpatrick was named KVAC Class B Coach of the Year.

Mt. Ararat’s Emma Lapreziosa qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

